Espers (ESP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $253,562.61 and $17.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00161347 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00863694 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00034100 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00188221 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007818 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00115832 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

