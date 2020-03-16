Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of Essent Group worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.12. 52,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,683. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.