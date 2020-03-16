Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $35.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.12. 365,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,903. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $250.24 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

