Estee Lauder Companies Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.22 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Shares of EL stock opened at $172.22 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $152.47 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average is $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

