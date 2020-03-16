Eternity (ENT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Eternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Over the last week, Eternity has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. Eternity has a total market cap of $7,841.54 and $136.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Eternity Profile

ENT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,829,074 coins. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group.

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

