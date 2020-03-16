EtherGem Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $40,636.21 and $4,995.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.02211403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00187725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00034223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00036052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00106078 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

