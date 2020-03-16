EtherSportz (ESZ) Market Cap Reaches $34,093.33

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 70.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, EtherSportz has traded down 83.7% against the US dollar. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. EtherSportz has a market capitalization of $34,093.33 and $156.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherSportz alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.24 or 0.04045123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00040377 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

EtherSportz Profile

EtherSportz is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,818,656 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherSportz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherSportz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.