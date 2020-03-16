Evil Coin (EVIL) Market Cap Reaches $25,464.64

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Evil Coin has a market cap of $25,464.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded down 53.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.