EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 358.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of EVO Payments worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 262,966 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 56.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 423,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 157,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

In related news, Director John Garabedian purchased 4,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,786.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,444.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $330,720 over the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVOP stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. EVO Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.