ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0305 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $178,455.89 and approximately $3,789.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 38% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

