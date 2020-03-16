Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Position Increased by Broadfin Capital LLC

Broadfin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,945 shares during the quarter. Exicure accounts for 1.0% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned about 3.15% of Exicure worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern University acquired a new position in Exicure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Exicure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Exicure by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of XCUR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,224. Exicure Inc has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on XCUR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Exicure in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

