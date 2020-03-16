eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,962. eXp World has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $585.45 million, a PE ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.80 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $273,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

