Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up about 2.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 7.98% of Extra Space Storage worth $1,091,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,203,452. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,477. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.82 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

