Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of FB traded down $24.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,998,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,516. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.34 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $416.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.