Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors L.P.

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $24.27 on Monday, reaching $146.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,998,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.34 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

