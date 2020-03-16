Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $24.27 on Monday, hitting $146.01. 38,998,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,952,516. The company has a market cap of $416.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.34 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

