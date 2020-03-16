Faceter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $369.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $249,174.66 and approximately $369.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00056056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.19 or 0.04424722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00069047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,631,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,613,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

