Factom (FCT) Reaches Market Cap of $15.68 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00034137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Factom has a market cap of $15.68 million and $52,253.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.02220021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00191047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 158.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00034533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00036114 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,009,445 coins. The official website for Factom is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bit-Z, BCEX, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

