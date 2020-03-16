Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Fastenal worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,849,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 74,527 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

FAST stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. 557,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,099,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

