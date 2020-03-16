Fate Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of FATE opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 153.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 92,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 37.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,590,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

