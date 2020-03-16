Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Share Price

Press coverage about Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been trending positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Iamgold earned a news impact score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

IAG opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $959.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

