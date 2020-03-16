Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,415 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.69% of Federal Signal worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 25.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 432.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.54. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.