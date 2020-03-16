Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

FITB stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. 9,808,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

