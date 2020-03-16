Financial Comparison: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) versus Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Aevi Genomic Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -248.88% -43.93% -27.50% Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -898.31% -286.73%

Volatility and Risk

Scholar Rock has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock and Aevi Genomic Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.48%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Aevi Genomic Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $20.49 million 20.74 -$49.33 million ($1.85) -7.74 Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.33

Aevi Genomic Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aevi Genomic Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

