Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FISI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Glaser bought 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $420,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

