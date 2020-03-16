First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 530,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,023. The company has a market capitalization of $979.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

