First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,712,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock traded down $11.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,107. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.