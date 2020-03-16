First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,865.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $65.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $88.15.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

