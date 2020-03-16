FirstCoin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $46,637.66 and $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00033691 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00120127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,865.63 or 1.05984694 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00080721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000877 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.