FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,194,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.78% of FirstEnergy worth $203,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,229,000 after acquiring an additional 620,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,480 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,710,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 353,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $39.45. 175,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.