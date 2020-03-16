FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.29% of FleetCor Technologies worth $572,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded down $24.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.91. 1,759,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.22 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

