FLIP Trading 37.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. FLIP has a market cap of $277,416.20 and $125.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.02197259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00188925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00034315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00108261 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.