Flit Token (FLT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Flit Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flit Token has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $60,849.84 and $15,256.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00660128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00106418 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008445 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken.

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

