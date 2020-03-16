FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,420.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $12,420.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00087496 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

