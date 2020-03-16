Flowchain Trading 40.2% Lower Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $107,697.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00026358 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

