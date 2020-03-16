FlypMe Price Down 61.6% Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $82,423.49 and $36.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 61.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.02211403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00187725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00034223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00036052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00106078 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

