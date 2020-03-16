FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0119

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 38.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. FOAM has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $6,906.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.02205848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106749 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,199,308 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.