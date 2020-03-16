Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FL. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,419. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 407.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,645 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 110.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

