Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,662 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 450,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 98,470 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 86,776,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,257,664. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.