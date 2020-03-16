Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.20. 868,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,942. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. Fortis has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.