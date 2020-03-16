Fortuna Market Cap Reaches $123,597.05 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $123,597.05 and $89.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, TOPBTC, IDEX and Kucoin.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin, TOPBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

