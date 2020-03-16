Fountain Market Cap Hits $856,530.40 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Fountain token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a market capitalization of $856,530.40 and $85,330.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

