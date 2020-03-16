Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

