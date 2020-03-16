Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 225,200 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.64% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $43.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

