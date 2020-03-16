Franklin Resources Inc. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Insmed worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,028,000 after buying an additional 659,239 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,919,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Insmed by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 305,989 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insmed by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

