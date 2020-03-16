Franklin Resources Inc. Has $17.58 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,635 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after buying an additional 1,774,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after buying an additional 183,056 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,036,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after buying an additional 1,232,263 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 583,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 316,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,390,701 shares of company stock valued at $39,091,642 over the last three months. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.