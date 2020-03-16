Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of Vereit worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of VER stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.