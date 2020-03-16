Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

