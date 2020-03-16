Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 90,620 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $29,537,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 612,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

NYSE:BP opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. BP plc has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

