Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 162,422 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $6,884,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 54,385 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $2,629,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

